In the last trading session, 1,005,814 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.64 changed hands at $3.88 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.25 Billion. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.69% off its 52-week high of $71.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.16, which suggests the last value was 14.62% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts gave the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ABCL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABCL’s forecast low is $52 with $61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.71% for it to hit the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings to decrease by -857.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.