In the latest trading session, 1,377,798 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $179.46 changing hands around $11.62 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.31 Billion. ZS’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.65% off its 52-week high of $230.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $35, which suggests the recent value is80.5% up since then. When we look at Zscaler, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ZS as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zscaler, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $202.1 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 11.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $234.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZS’s forecast low is $175 with $260 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -2.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Zscaler, Inc. earnings to decrease by -283.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 60.2% per year.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.52% of Zscaler, Inc. shares while 42.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.57%. There are 600 institutions holding the Zscaler, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.07% of the shares, roughly 6.81 Million ZS shares worth $1.36 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 6.68 Million shares worth $1.33 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2079392 shares estimated at $415.28 Million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.67 Million shares worth around $332.92 Million.