In the latest trading session, 2,462,327 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.14 changing hands around $1.2 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.43 Billion. YSG’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.6% off its 52-week high of $25.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.17, which suggests the recent value is11.49% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Limited earnings to increase by 4.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares while 2.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.4%. There are 13 institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.51% of the shares, roughly 44.71 Million YSG shares worth $760.05 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 5.71 Million shares worth $97.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund. With 1337823 shares estimated at $22.74 Million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $19.18 Million.