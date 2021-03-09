In the latest trading session, 1,475,500 SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.57 Million. WORX’s current price is a discount, trading about -760.12% off its 52-week high of $14.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the recent value is42.2% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 895.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Analysts gave the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WORX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.9 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 916.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 615.39 days.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SCWorx Corp. earnings to increase by 61.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.08% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 1.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.3%. There are 8 institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 122.84 Thousand WORX shares worth $165.84 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 113.84 Thousand shares worth $153.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 109982 shares estimated at $148.49 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 37.41 Thousand shares worth around $75.94 Thousand.