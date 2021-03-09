In the latest trading session, 2,740,197 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.59 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $654.12 Million. RMNI’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.8% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the recent value is74.16% up since then. When we look at Rimini Street, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 384.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RMNI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rimini Street, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

Instantly RMNI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.72 on Thursday, Mar 04 added 20.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 294.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RMNI’s forecast low is $12 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.62% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 39.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rimini Street, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +96.24% over the past 6 months, a 7.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rimini Street, Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Rimini Street, Inc. earnings to decrease by -62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.5% of Rimini Street, Inc. shares while 52.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.46%. There are 99 institutions holding the Rimini Street, Inc. stock share, with Adams Street Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 30.81% of the shares, roughly 23.69 Million RMNI shares worth $104.97 Million.

Voss Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 3.15 Million shares worth $13.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2164318 shares estimated at $9.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 423.93 Thousand shares worth around $1.88 Million.