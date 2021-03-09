In the last trading session, 1,118,820 Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.78 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $679.55 Million. VIOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.17% off its 52-week high of $18.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.2, which suggests the last value was 57.06% up since then. When we look at Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VIOT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Instantly VIOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.34 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 26.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.9%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 69.35 days.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.68% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will drop -30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd earnings to increase by 479.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares while 32.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.75%. There are 24 institutions holding the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd stock share, with Serenity Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 2.81 Million VIOT shares worth $14.47 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.49% or 1.84 Million shares worth $9.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 375000 shares estimated at $1.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 31.06 Thousand shares worth around $159.95 Thousand.