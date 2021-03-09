In the last trading session, 1,368,356 Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.19 Million. MYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.67% off its 52-week high of $6.692. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 94.44% up since then. When we look at Urban Tea, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 420.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MYT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Instantly MYT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.77- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 28.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 125.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 93.58 days.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18%. The 2021 estimates are for Urban Tea, Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.76% of Urban Tea, Inc. shares while 10.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.66%. There are 2 institutions holding the Urban Tea, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 76.27 Thousand MYT shares worth $132.72 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 42.61 Thousand shares worth $74.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.