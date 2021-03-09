In the latest trading session, 2,503,249 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $99.03 changing hands around $6.28 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.56 Billion. U’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.65% off its 52-week high of $174.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.11, which suggests the recent value is34.25% up since then. When we look at Unity Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Unity Software Inc. (U) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended U as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, U’s forecast low is $75 with $175 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.71% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -24.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Unity Software Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26% per year.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.25% of Unity Software Inc. shares while 61.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.98%. There are 172 institutions holding the Unity Software Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.99% of the shares, roughly 43.3 Million U shares worth $6.65 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.17% or 32.96 Million shares worth $5.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Artisan Developing World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 2303783 shares estimated at $353.56 Million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.57 Million shares worth around $240.57 Million.