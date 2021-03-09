In the latest trading session, 7,686,512 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.11 changing hands around $3.63 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.44 Billion. TWTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.32% off its 52-week high of $80.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $20, which suggests the recent value is70.2% up since then. When we look at Twitter, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 24 recommended TWTR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Twitter, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $74.50 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 10.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TWTR’s forecast low is $19 with $95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -71.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twitter, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.49% over the past 6 months, a -201.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twitter, Inc. will rise +27.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 Billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Twitter, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.06 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $807.64 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Twitter, Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.43% per year.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.27% of Twitter, Inc. shares while 76.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.12%. There are 1143 institutions holding the Twitter, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.41% of the shares, roughly 83.11 Million TWTR shares worth $4.5 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 68.12 Million shares worth $3.69 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 22399570 shares estimated at $1.21 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 17.97 Million shares worth around $973.31 Million.