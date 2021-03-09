In the latest trading session, 4,168,575 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.64 changing hands around $0.86 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $640.61 Million. TRIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.23% off its 52-week high of $15.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.86, which suggests the recent value is23.3% up since then. When we look at Triterras, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TRIT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Triterras, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 131.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRIT’s forecast low is $12 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +201.05% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 57.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Triterras, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.07% of Triterras, Inc. shares while 30.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.59%. There are 58 institutions holding the Triterras, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.68% of the shares, roughly 8.05 Million TRIT shares worth $88.85 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 2.21 Million shares worth $24.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. With 4870000 shares estimated at $53.72 Million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 723.1 Thousand shares worth around $7.98 Million.