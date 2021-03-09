In the latest trading session, 3,314,292 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.95 changing hands around -$0.13 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.97 Billion. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.38% off its 52-week high of $9.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.34, which suggests the recent value is62.68% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.93 Million.

Analysts gave the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FTI as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Although FTI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.27- on Monday, Mar 08 added 4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTI’s forecast low is $3 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +101.12% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -66.48% for it to hit the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.89% over the past 6 months, a -230% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TechnipFMC plc will rise +9.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -144.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.6 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.13 Billion and $3.16 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to decrease by -29.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.9% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 20 – April 26, 2021. The 1.4% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 1.4% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 83.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.21%. There are 517 institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.72% of the shares, roughly 30.2 Million FTI shares worth $283.87 Million.

Bpifrance SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.49% or 24.69 Million shares worth $232.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 8464814 shares estimated at $79.57 Million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 8.35 Million shares worth around $78.45 Million.