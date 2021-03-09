In the latest trading session, 2,220,334 Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.97 changing hands around $0.61 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $325.41 Million. SURF’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.68% off its 52-week high of $14.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the recent value is82.69% up since then. When we look at Surface Oncology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SURF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Surface Oncology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Instantly SURF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.23- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 12.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SURF’s forecast low is $12 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 50.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surface Oncology, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +15% over the past 6 months, a 128.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surface Oncology, Inc. will rise +138.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -68.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 372.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Surface Oncology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $26.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $439Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7644.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Surface Oncology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -495.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Surface Oncology, Inc. shares while 66.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.3%. There are 73 institutions holding the Surface Oncology, Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.24% of the shares, roughly 2.95 Million SURF shares worth $27.22 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.25% or 2.54 Million shares worth $23.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 3498560 shares estimated at $38.69 Million under it, the former controlled 8.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 925.12 Thousand shares worth around $7.75 Million.