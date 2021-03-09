In the last trading session, 3,853,736 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.01 changed hands at $0.34 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.2 Billion. STPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.88% off its 52-week high of $51.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 61.62% up since then. When we look at Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4Million.

Analysts gave the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STPK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, meaning bulls need an upside of 167.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STPK’s forecast low is $67 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +167.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 167.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 2.39 Million shares worth $48.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth. With 1308399 shares estimated at $26.77 Million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 977.64 Thousand shares worth around $20Million.