In the last trading session, 1,036,844 Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $3.11 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.99 Million. SALM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.22% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 79.1% up since then. When we look at Salem Media Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 903.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SALM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Salem Media Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Instantly SALM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.19- on Monday, Mar 08 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 0.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 507.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SALM’s forecast low is $4.25 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Salem Media Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +224.63% over the past 6 months, a -94.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Salem Media Group, Inc. will rise +95.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Salem Media Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -761.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.39% of Salem Media Group, Inc. shares while 9.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.73%. There are 36 institutions holding the Salem Media Group, Inc. stock share, with Barclays PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.72% of the shares, roughly 575Thousand SALM shares worth $598Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 339.56 Thousand shares worth $353.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 310000 shares estimated at $322.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 220.21 Thousand shares worth around $229.02 Thousand.