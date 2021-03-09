In the last trading session, 28,633,927 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.71 changed hands at $0.72 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.04 Billion. RKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.02% off its 52-week high of $43. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.5, which suggests the last value was 29.18% up since then. When we look at Rocket Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 137.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended RKT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.86.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $43.00 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 42.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.64, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RKT’s forecast low is $18 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 45.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.83% per year.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares while 68.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70%. There are 245 institutions holding the Rocket Companies, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 10.69 Million RKT shares worth $216.21 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 9.55 Million shares worth $193.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5118921 shares estimated at $93.32 Million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $65.21 Million.