In the latest trading session, 2,859,169 QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.19 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1Billion. QEP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.44% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the recent value is93.79% up since then. When we look at QEP Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.22 Million.

Analysts gave the QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended QEP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. QEP Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) trade information

Although QEP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.46- on Friday, Mar 05 added 7.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.49, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QEP’s forecast low is $2 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.33% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -52.27% for it to hit the projected low.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.51 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that QEP Resources, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $241.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $225.8 Million and $198.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for QEP Resources, Inc. earnings to increase by 103.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

QEP Dividends

QEP Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 27 – May 03, 2021. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.99% of QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 60.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.99%. There are 203 institutions holding the QEP Resources, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.11% of the shares, roughly 24.52 Million QEP shares worth $58.6 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 15.92 Million shares worth $38.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 15653847 shares estimated at $37.41 Million under it, the former controlled 6.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 8.2 Million shares worth around $7.38 Million.