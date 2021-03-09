In the latest trading session, 5,782,255 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $149.68 changing hands around $12.08 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $184.98 Billion. PDD’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.04% off its 52-week high of $212.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.2, which suggests the recent value is79.82% up since then. When we look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PDD as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $182.3 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 17.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinduoduo Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +60.45% over the past 6 months, a 12.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinduoduo Inc. will rise +140%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.96 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Pinduoduo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $2.14 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 201.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pinduoduo Inc. earnings to increase by 56.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares while 27.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.97%. There are 515 institutions holding the Pinduoduo Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.89% of the shares, roughly 25.37 Million PDD shares worth $4.51 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.2% or 19.35 Million shares worth $3.44 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 4198446 shares estimated at $377.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 3.98 Million shares worth around $707.04 Million.