In the last trading session, 2,870,268 Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s per share price at $5.12 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $236.89 Million. OEG’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.75% off its 52-week high of $11.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 91.21% up since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OEG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Although OEG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.04- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 27.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 183.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OEG’s forecast low is $12 with $16.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +222.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 134.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +914.36% over the past 6 months, a -102.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will drop -206.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.82 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $22.14 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.7 Million and $5.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 212.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 317.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.35% of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares while 18.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 26 institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.93% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million OEG shares worth $2.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 1.11 Million shares worth $2.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 694843 shares estimated at $1.52 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 361.41 Thousand shares worth around $791.49 Thousand.