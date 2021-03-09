In the last trading session, 1,274,564 OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:OCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $3.67 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $325.13 Million. OCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.02% off its 52-week high of $6.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 68.66% up since then. When we look at OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Analysts gave the OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (OCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OCX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:OCX) trade information

Although OCX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.13- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 28.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:OCX) is -0.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 112.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCX’s forecast low is $6 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +199.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.49% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock earnings to decrease by -5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:OCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.73% of OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock shares while 46.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.9%. There are 83 institutions holding the OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 21.88% of the shares, roughly 14.72 Million OCX shares worth $35.17 Million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 6.28 Million shares worth $15.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1412127 shares estimated at $3.37 Million under it, the former controlled 2.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 1.27 Million shares worth around $3.04 Million.