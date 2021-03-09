Analysts gave the Koss Corporation (KOSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KOSS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Koss Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.38 on Monday, Mar 08 added 7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 289.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 71.54 days.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Koss Corporation earnings to decrease by -252.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.5% of Koss Corporation shares while 9.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.48%. There are 17 institutions holding the Koss Corporation stock share, with Minerva Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.76% of the shares, roughly 210.55 Thousand KOSS shares worth $724.3 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2% or 152.4 Thousand shares worth $524.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 115135 shares estimated at $238.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 4.92 Thousand shares worth around $10.21 Thousand.