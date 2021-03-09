In the last trading session, 3,196,806 Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.52. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $187.58 Million. KXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -365.28% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 86.11% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KXIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Although KXIN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.16- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 30.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.6% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.03%. There are 8 institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 254.6 Thousand KXIN shares worth $949.66 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 205.84 Thousand shares worth $767.77 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 52259 shares estimated at $194.93 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 31.87 Thousand shares worth around $118.87 Thousand.