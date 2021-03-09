In the latest trading session, 1,277,248 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.2 changing hands around $2.07 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.57 Billion. OZON’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.74% off its 52-week high of $68.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.09, which suggests the recent value is27.03% up since then. When we look at Ozon Holdings PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended OZON as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4273.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 8087.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OZON’s forecast low is $3405.9 with $5607.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10642.05% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 6424.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ozon Holdings PLC earnings to decrease by -243.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares while 1.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.24%. There are 2 institutions holding the Ozon Holdings PLC stock share, with Index Venture Associates III Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 6.82 Million OZON shares worth $282.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 4.32 Million shares worth $178.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 846919 shares estimated at $35.07 Million under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 675.41 Thousand shares worth around $27.97 Million.