In the last trading session, 1,110,250 Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $30.25 changed hands at -$3.24 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.64 Billion. MTLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.93% off its 52-week high of $87.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.65, which suggests the last value was 64.79% up since then. When we look at Materialise NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 929.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.93 Million.

Analysts gave the Materialise NV (MTLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MTLS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Materialise NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) trade information

Although MTLS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $49.38 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 38.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) is -0.6% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 546.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Materialise NV (MTLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Materialise NV share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.27% over the past 6 months, a -433.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Materialise NV will drop -66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.97 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Materialise NV’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $52.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.25 Million and $46.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Materialise NV earnings to decrease by -49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.52% of Materialise NV shares while 29.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.49%. There are 84 institutions holding the Materialise NV stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.35% of the shares, roughly 8.56 Million MTLS shares worth $464.26 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 3.15 Million shares worth $171.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund. With 5967005 shares estimated at $389.59 Million under it, the former controlled 11.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund held about 5.92% of the shares, roughly 3.1 Million shares worth around $105.31 Million.