In the latest trading session, 1,336,854 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.43 changing hands around $0.85 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $989.54 Million. GNOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.36% off its 52-week high of $27.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.82, which suggests the recent value is38.88% up since then. When we look at Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GNOG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Instantly GNOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.20 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 11.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNOG’s forecast low is $24 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.11% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 66.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.92% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. shares while 41.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.94%. There are 70 institutions holding the Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.02% of the shares, roughly 1.49 Million GNOG shares worth $29.27 Million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 1.27 Million shares worth $25.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.