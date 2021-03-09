Analysts gave the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 2 institutions holding the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 5Million BFT shares worth $75.5 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 4.65 Million shares worth $70.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 2334800 shares estimated at $35.26 Million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 639.22 Thousand shares worth around $9.65 Million.