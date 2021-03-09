In the latest trading session, 1,578,233 Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.22 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.97 Million. DYNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.84% off its 52-week high of $2.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the recent value is57.38% up since then. When we look at Dynatronics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DYNT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatronics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

Instantly DYNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.33 on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 6.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 33.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DYNT’s forecast low is $2 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84.43% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 63.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatronics Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +55.39% over the past 6 months, a -47.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatronics Corporation will rise +53.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Dynatronics Corporation earnings to decrease by -102.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.34% of Dynatronics Corporation shares while 7.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.8%. There are 14 institutions holding the Dynatronics Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 634.07 Thousand DYNT shares worth $513.59 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 77.86 Thousand shares worth $63.07 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 39566 shares estimated at $32.05 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3.36 Thousand shares worth around $3.6 Thousand.