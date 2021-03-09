In the last trading session, 49,209,467 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.67 changed hands at $1.33 or 0.4% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.65 Million. ANCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.91% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.514, which suggests the last value was 88.99% up since then. When we look at Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ANCN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) trade information

Instantly ANCN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.94- on Monday, Mar 08 added 32.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 190.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 64.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -78.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANCN’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -78.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.82% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 3.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.59%. There are 5 institutions holding the Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 85.48 Thousand ANCN shares worth $147.87 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 69.65 Thousand shares worth $120.5 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.