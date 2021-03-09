In the latest trading session, 1,996,271 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.3 changing hands around $1.99 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.06 Billion. AFRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.53% off its 52-week high of $146.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.05, which suggests the recent value is8.19% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $108 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +109.7% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 41.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 154200 shares estimated at $15.36 Million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 114.83 Thousand shares worth around $11.44 Million.