In the last trading session, 12,350,266 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $124.66 Million. AEZS’s last price was a discount, traded about -241.51% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 72.64% up since then. When we look at Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEZS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.18 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 10.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -0.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 324.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEZS’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +324.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 324.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings to decrease by -240.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.29% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares while 4.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.74%. There are 23 institutions holding the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 527.85 Thousand AEZS shares worth $224.6 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 185.5 Thousand shares worth $78.93 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.