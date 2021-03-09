In the last trading session, 1,054,022 HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.08 changed hands at -$1.13 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $178.54 Million. CAPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.95% off its 52-week high of $25. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.88, which suggests the last value was 18.21% up since then. When we look at HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 Million.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.4% of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. shares while 19.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20%. There are 3 institutions holding the HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Linden Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 700Thousand CAPA shares worth $7.11 Million.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.04% or 600Thousand shares worth $6.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 181806 shares estimated at $1.85 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 100Thousand shares worth around $1.01 Million.