In the latest trading session, 1,275,955 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.32 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $943.48 Million. HLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.32% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the recent value is84.34% up since then. When we look at Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HLX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.35- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.07, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLX’s forecast low is $5 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.58% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -20.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +78.1% over the past 6 months, a -300% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will rise +11.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.75 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $171.39 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $181.02 Million and $175.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.13% of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. shares while 88.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.3%. There are 240 institutions holding the Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 22.79 Million HLX shares worth $95.71 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 13.85 Million shares worth $58.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 9111838 shares estimated at $38.27 Million under it, the former controlled 6.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 4.01% of the shares, roughly 6.04 Million shares worth around $14.98 Million.