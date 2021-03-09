In the last trading session, 1,458,655 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.23 Million. GHSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.08% off its 52-week high of $8.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 59.92% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GHSI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Although GHSI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.13- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 21.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -0.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 811.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 138.33 days.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 22.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 72.4 Thousand shares worth $180.26 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 380184 shares estimated at $946.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 123.02 Thousand shares worth around $306.32 Thousand.