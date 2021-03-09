In the latest trading session, 3,561,120 GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.56 changing hands around $1.02 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.76 Million. GTBP’s current price is a discount, trading about -135.43% off its 52-week high of $13.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the recent value is66.37% up since then. When we look at GT Biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 235.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.05 Million.

Analysts gave the GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTBP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GT Biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

Instantly GTBP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.17- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 10.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GT Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.