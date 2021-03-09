In the last trading session, 1,746,293 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $11.14 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $618.77 Million. GILT’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.68% off its 52-week high of $22.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.7, which suggests the last value was 57.81% up since then. When we look at Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GILT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Although GILT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.84 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 24.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -55.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GILT’s forecast low is $4.94 with $4.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -55.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 18 – May 22, 2017. The 8.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.99. It is important to note, however, that the 8.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.61% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares while 75.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.97%. There are 91 institutions holding the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 2.6 Million GILT shares worth $16.94 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 1.05 Million shares worth $6.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 396980 shares estimated at $2.38 Million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 368.84 Thousand shares worth around $4.21 Million.