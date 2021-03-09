In the last trading session, 20,168,175 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $527.11 Million. GNUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -566.48% off its 52-week high of $11.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.052, which suggests the last value was 97.05% up since then. When we look at Genius Brands International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GNUS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genius Brands International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Although GNUS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.11 on Thursday, Mar 04 added 16.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 155.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNUS’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +155.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 155.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Genius Brands International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.68% of Genius Brands International, Inc. shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.46%. There are 74 institutions holding the Genius Brands International, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.53% of the shares, roughly 4.56 Million GNUS shares worth $6.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 3.5 Million shares worth $4.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 3380001 shares estimated at $4.66 Million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $1.93 Million.