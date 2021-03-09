In the last trading session, 9,251,060 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.62 changed hands at -$0.54 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $965.71 Million. EBON’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.01% off its 52-week high of $14.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.8, which suggests the last value was 32.38% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EBON as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Although EBON has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.42- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 33.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.3% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.69% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 0.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.9%. There are 16 institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 661.71 Thousand EBON shares worth $4.02 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 150.01 Thousand shares worth $910.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 457311 shares estimated at $2.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 73.01 Thousand shares worth around $443.14 Thousand.