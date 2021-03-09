In the latest trading session, 1,890,316 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.86 changing hands around $0.41 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.94 Million. CTHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.15% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the recent value is79.02% up since then. When we look at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 639.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 679.13 Million.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) trade information
Instantly CTHR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.95- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 114.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Charles & Colvard, Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +260.29% over the past 6 months, a -500% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 37.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will rise +133.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.9% up from the last financial year.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. earnings to decrease by -309%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.65% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares while 25.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.34%. There are 33 institutions holding the Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 2Million CTHR shares worth $2.46 Million.
Aristides Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 833.69 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 609632 shares estimated at $749.85 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 298.6 Thousand shares worth around $367.28 Thousand.
