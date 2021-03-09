In the last trading session, 1,711,168 ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s per share price at $2.67 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.82 Million. THMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -431.09% off its 52-week high of $14.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 38.95% up since then. When we look at ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 725.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended THMO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.15- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 15.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 218.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, THMO’s forecast low is $8.5 with $8.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +218.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 218.35% for it to hit the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -31.71% over the past 6 months, a 11.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will rise +83%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.57 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $3.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.72 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.1%. The 2021 estimates are for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 84.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.28% of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.07%. There are 19 institutions holding the ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.2% of the shares, roughly 93.89 Thousand THMO shares worth $196.23 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 73.55 Thousand shares worth $153.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 56165 shares estimated at $117.38 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 19.47 Thousand shares worth around $66.39 Thousand.