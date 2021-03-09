In the last trading session, 12,382,645 AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.93 Million. AIKI’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.7% off its 52-week high of $2.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 56.48% up since then. When we look at AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.14 Million.

Analysts gave the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIKI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Instantly AIKI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.34 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 19.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is -0.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 690.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 36.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1802.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 166775% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIKI’s forecast low is $1802.25 with $1802.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +166775% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 166775% for it to hit the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.8%. The 2021 estimates are for AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -282.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.62% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares while 13.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.88%. There are 21 institutions holding the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 144.44 Thousand AIKI shares worth $126.17 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 138.25 Thousand shares worth $120.76 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 102440 shares estimated at $89.48 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 97.74 Thousand shares worth around $164.2 Thousand.