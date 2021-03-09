In the last trading session, 2,149,391 Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.47 changed hands at -$1.56 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $261.75 Million. CLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.34% off its 52-week high of $17.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.54, which suggests the last value was 8.88% up since then. When we look at Colonnade Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (CLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. shares while 18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18%. There are 3 institutions holding the Colonnade Acquisition Corp. stock share, with EJF Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 1.06 Million CLA shares worth $14.37 Million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 914Thousand shares worth $12.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd. With 10088 shares estimated at $99.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Thousand shares worth around $26.6 Thousand.