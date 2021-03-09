In the last trading session, 29,215,702 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.09 changed hands at -$2.31 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.72 Billion. CCIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.62% off its 52-week high of $64.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 56.54% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCIV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares while 28.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.3%. There are 58 institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp IV stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 7.43 Million CCIV shares worth $74.37 Million.

Karpus Management Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.4% or 7.03 Million shares worth $70.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 1138230 shares estimated at $11.39 Million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million.