In the last trading session, 1,641,397 Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $3.57 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.16 Million. BGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.64% off its 52-week high of $3.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 91.04% up since then. When we look at Birks Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Birks Group Inc. (BGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BGI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Birks Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Instantly BGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.63- on Monday, Mar 08 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) is 0.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.25 days.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Birks Group Inc. earnings to increase by 33.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.84% of Birks Group Inc. shares while 0.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 3 institutions holding the Birks Group Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 113.53 Thousand BGI shares worth $97.41 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 18.37 Thousand shares worth $15.76 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.