In the last trading session, 14,126,107 Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.11 changed hands at $0.4 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.08 Billion. APHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.43% off its 52-week high of $32.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 87.9% up since then. When we look at Aphria Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Aphria Inc. (APHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended APHA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

Instantly APHA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.20 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 24.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.39, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APHA’s forecast low is $8.45 with $25.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -47.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aphria Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Aphria Inc. shares while 13.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.82%. There are 213 institutions holding the Aphria Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.9% of the shares, roughly 12.36 Million APHA shares worth $85.55 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 7.8 Million shares worth $53.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 12362308 shares estimated at $85.55 Million under it, the former controlled 3.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 3.87 Million shares worth around $17.43 Million.