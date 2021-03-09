In the latest trading session, 38,303,294 AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.93 changing hands around $3.13 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.09 Million. ANPC’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.39% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the recent value is64.73% up since then. When we look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.93 Million.

Analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ANPC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 53.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.09 on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 28.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is 0.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANPC’s forecast low is $8 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +101.57% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -10.41% for it to hit the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -140.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.84% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 4 institutions holding the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.4% of the shares, roughly 116.63 Thousand ANPC shares worth $618.13 Thousand.

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 14.96 Thousand shares worth $79.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.