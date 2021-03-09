In the latest trading session, 4,575,961 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $85.02 changing hands around $1.41 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.63 Billion. AI’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.3% off its 52-week high of $183.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $77, which suggests the recent value is9.43% up since then. When we look at C3.ai, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 Million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $84 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.36% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -1.2% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for C3.ai, Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.02% per year.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.35% of C3.ai, Inc. shares while 35.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.46%. There are 1 institutions holding the C3.ai, Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.63% of the shares, roughly 16.21 Million AI shares worth $2.25 Billion.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.1% or 10.81 Million shares worth $1.5 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1270800 shares estimated at $176.32 Million under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 392.15 Thousand shares worth around $54.41 Million.