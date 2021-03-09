In the latest trading session, 1,095,606 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.3 changing hands around -$0.66 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.36 Billion. ASO’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.46% off its 52-week high of $28. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the recent value is54.18% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASO’s forecast low is $23 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings to increase by 459.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.9% per year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.42% of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares while 69.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.39%. There are 8 institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 58.8% of the shares, roughly 61.59 Million ASO shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Samlyn Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.05% or 2.14 Million shares worth $44.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 850000 shares estimated at $12.5 Million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 600.36 Thousand shares worth around $8.83 Million.