In the last trading session, 2,652,625 ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $920.92 Million. ZIOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.69% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the last value was 58.04% up since then. When we look at ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 Million.

Analysts gave the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Although ZIOP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.44- on Monday, Mar 01 added 21.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIOP’s forecast low is $3 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.07% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. earnings to increase by 45.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.56% of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares while 55.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.06%. There are 205 institutions holding the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 18.56 Million ZIOP shares worth $46.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 15.97 Million shares worth $40.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9400000 shares estimated at $23.69 Million under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 6.22 Million shares worth around $15.68 Million.