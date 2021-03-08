In the last trading session, 1,203,569 Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s per share price at $5.89 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $301.45 Million. YELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.07% off its 52-week high of $7.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 78.1% up since then. When we look at Yellow Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Yellow Corporation (YELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended YELL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Although YELL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.84- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 13.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YELL’s forecast low is $6 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yellow Corporation earnings to increase by 59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.39% or 2.25 Million shares worth $9.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 1471575 shares estimated at $6.52 Million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $6.7 Million.