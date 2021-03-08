In the latest trading session, 7,714,166 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.48 changing hands around -$1.21 or -0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $117.2 Million. SLNO’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.62% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.3, which suggests the recent value is12.16% up since then. When we look at Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 299.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SLNO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Although SLNO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -44.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.75- on Thursday, Mar 04 added 45.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 774.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 485.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLNO’s forecast low is $8 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +508.11% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 440.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 2.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.39% of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 61.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.1%. There are 90 institutions holding the Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Abingworth, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.92% of the shares, roughly 10.3 Million SLNO shares worth $19.88 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 7.87 Million shares worth $15.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1329784 shares estimated at $2.57 Million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $1.94 Million.