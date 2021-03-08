In the latest trading session, 1,338,324 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.64 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $454.26 Million. TGB’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.44% off its 52-week high of $2.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.2, which suggests the recent value is87.8% up since then. When we look at Taseko Mines Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 Million.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

Although TGB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.8 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 284.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 92.62 days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taseko Mines Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +68.85% over the past 6 months, a -150% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taseko Mines Limited will drop -83.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Taseko Mines Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $76.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Taseko Mines Limited earnings to increase by 57.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.95% of Taseko Mines Limited shares while 11.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.82%. There are 76 institutions holding the Taseko Mines Limited stock share, with Benefit Street Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.44% of the shares, roughly 12.54 Million TGB shares worth $16.55 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 7.95 Million shares worth $10.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 1431283 shares estimated at $1.34 Million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $1.13 Million.